Uganda's presidential debate postponed till further notice

Uganda’s inter-religious council called off the eagerly awaited presidential candidates’ debate.

The council said the debate, that was due on Thursday 03 was cancelled due to limited resources.

Local media reported that a total of ten presidential candidates were expected to grace the occasion.

This comes amid numerous complaints majorly from the opposition who have constantly blamed the security apparatus for rights violations.

Uganda opposition have in most cases face wrath of the police especially the renowned musician-turned politician, Bobi Wine.

Two weeks ago, 54 people died in protests after Wines supporters called for his release following a brief arrest at campaign rally.

They have defended themselves by claiming that they were only implementing Covid-19 guidelines to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Bobi Wine was later charged with violating pandemic restrictions on gathering of crowds and granted bail.

The embattled singer later met the electoral commission and asked them to ensure that there should be equitable campaigns and police should be stopped from intimidating the opposition leaders and their members.