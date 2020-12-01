Welcome to Africanews

Is Mali Heading Towards a Militarisation of Power?

Is Mali Heading Towards a Militarisation of Power?
National Transitional Council

In recent weeks, the appointment of military personnel to key positions such as defence or at the head of territorial administrative regions has aroused the anger of community unions.

We talk about it in our Interview section with our guest Niagalé Bagayoko, a political scientist, specialist in security issues in French-speaking Africa.

