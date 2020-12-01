Is Mali Heading Towards a Militarisation of Power?

National Transitional Council
In recent weeks, the appointment of military personnel to key positions such as defence or at the head of territorial administrative regions has aroused the anger of community unions.
We talk about it in our Interview section with our guest Niagalé Bagayoko, a political scientist, specialist in security issues in French-speaking Africa.
00:51
Ethiopian PM says troops ordered to move on Tigray capital
01:01
Congolese ex-warlord 'Sheka' sentenced to life in prison
01:01
Ethiopia: Tigray rejects 72 hours ultimatum to surrender
02:00
Ethiopia Conflict: The story of a pregnant refugee
01:00
The Red Cross Reports Hundreds Injured in Ethiopia-Tigray Conflict
00:45
Ouattara mocks opposition call for 'transitional council'