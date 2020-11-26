Nigerian football community reacts to the death of Diego Maradona

There's been an outpouring of tributes and grief from the world of football after news broke that Diego Maradona died at the age of 60.

Nigerian football players, coaches and officials give their thoughts following the death of Argentinian football icon.

"Diego is an icon, he's a legend. He lives football and football lives him. He represents football and also football represents him. When you hear his name, it's synonymous with football, and he's one of - if not the most - colorful, the greatest player we’ve seen on the planet," expressed Adam Mohammed Mouktar, Chairman of the Football Association of the Federal Capital Territory.

Some say his skills were extraordinary, his every move leaves football lovers transfixed.

"If you look across the pages of our newspapers today apart from the internet, you will see that most of the papers led with the death of Maradona. That is to show you the power of football and the power of somebody that was devoted," said Segun Ogunjimi, sports journalist.

The 60-year-old battled a series of health and addiction problems before his untimely passing in Buenos Aires.

He tragically passed away on the same day as Manchester United legend George Best.