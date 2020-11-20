Cameroonian Youssoufa Moukoko Could Make Dortmund History

-
By Kizzi Asala
with AFP
Cameroon
Football History in the Making
Cameroonian Youssoufa Moukoko could become Bundesliga's youngest-ever football player this weekend.
Borussia Dortmund's wonderkid turns 16 today and is now old enough to be in the first-team set-up and could make his professional debut against Hertha Berlin.
Born in Yaounde, Cameroon, the teen has notched an eye-watering 141 goals in 88 games since his arrival in 2014.
Moukoko has been talked about as the 'next big thing' to emerge from Dortmund's academy for several years now and is already an under twenty international football star.
