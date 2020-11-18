Semanya embarks on last-ditch legal battle

Lawyer for the South African two-time Olympic champion said Tuesday, they will take her case to the European Court of Human Rights. It’s a last- ditch legal attempt by Caster Semanya.

It seeks to once again challenge regulations that require the South African and other female athletes to artificially lower their natural testosterone levels to compete.

Greg Nott, who’s represented Semenya for more than a decade, gave no timeframe for their challenge at the Strasbourg, France-based court.

But it's unlikely there would be a resolution before the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

Semenya, has twice lost legal appeals against World Athletics' highly contentious testosterone limits. First at sports highest court in Switzerland last year by a 2-1 majority of the judges, and then at the Swiss supreme court in September.

Semenya is not the only athlete affected by the rules. Two other African runners, Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi and Margaret Wambui of Kenya, have said they are also affected.