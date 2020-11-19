African players outperfom in the NBA 2020 draft

The 2020 draft featured a record-high number of 13 players selected of African origin.

Nigeria took the largest share in Africa with 6 players gracing the list.

Nigeria’s Isaac Okoro topped the list of African players selection in 2020 draft after he was picked by the Cavs at position 5.

Others include Onyeka Okungwu who featured in position 6 on the ESPN list of best availiable players and Precious Chiuwa picked at 20th position by the Memphis.

Other African players include Abdoulaye Ndoye and Lamine Diane, both from Senegal picked by Pro A and CSUN respectively.

Georgia guard Anthony Edwards took the top spot as an overall number 1 when he was picked by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Memphis center James Wiseman and guard LaMelo Ball soon followed to the Warriors and Hornets respectively.

Out of the 13 African players listed for 2020 draft,an astonishing 8 prospects made it to the top 50.

The 2020 NBA Draft presented by State Farm® is the league’s first virtual draft and also still the first draft held at ESPN.

African players in the top 50 NBA 2020 draft

Mamadi Diakité (Virginia, Guinée)

Jordan Nwora (Louisville, Nigéria)

Onyeka Okongwu (USC, Nigéria)

Isaac Okoro (Auburn, Nigéria)

Udoka Azubuike (Kansas, Nigéria)

Precious Achiuwa (Memphis, Nigéria)

Daniel Oturu (Minnesota, Nigéria)

Zeke Nnaji (Arizona, Nigéria)

Desmond Bane (TCU, Nigéria)

Karim Mané (High-Sc Vanier, Sénégal)

Paul Eboua (Série A, Cameroun)

Abdoulaye Ndoye (Pro A, Sénégal)

Lamine Diane (CSUN, Sénégal)