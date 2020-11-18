Welcome to Africanews

Ghana: Is Rawlings' demise a political tool?

By Ignatius Annor

A great giant in African politics has fallen. Ghana’s ex-president Jerry John Rawlings passed on Thursday morning in Accra.

He was the nation’s long serving leader credited with moving Ghana towards a multi-party system and instilling democracy.

But why is his death being used as a political tool as the presidential and parliamentary elections approaches?

Ignatius Annor has been speaking to Teye Kitcher, a retired broadcaster who covered the late Rawlings during his time as president.

Among others, they discussed why the demise of the late Ghanaian statesman is being used as a political tool as the West Africa nation’s impending polls draws nearer.

