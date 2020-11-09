Ivory Coast: Ouattara's re-election ratified

Ivory Coast's constitutional council on Monday formally validated President Alassane Ouattara's reelection to a third term after an October 31 ballot that was marred by clashes and an opposition boycott.

Council president Mamadou Kone said in a national broadcast that the body had ratified Ouattara's victory by more than 94 percent of the vote.

"Considering that Mr. Alassane Ouattara received 3,031,483 votes, thus achieving a score of 94.27%, above the absolute majority required, it is therefore appropriate to proclaim him elected, in the first round, President of the Republic of Ivory Coast, following the ballot of Saturday, October 31, 2020." kone said.

The West African nation's opposition leaders are now under investigation for insurrection after they rejected the result and called for a rival transitional government.

Opposition groups say Ouattara violated the constitution, which limits presidents to two terms. Ouattara says the approval of a new constitution in 2016 allows him to restart his mandate.

Clashes in the run-up to the vote and on election day killed around 35 people, officials said, raising concerns about the stability of Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer.