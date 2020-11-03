Rwanda genocide: President Habyarimana's widow heard in Barril investigation

The widow of the former Rwandan president, Agathe Habyarimana, suspected of involvement in the 1994 genocide, arrives at a Paris court with her lawyer to be questioned in the investigation into the role played by former policeman Paul Barril at the time of the massacres.

The widow has been living since 1998 in France, which has refused to extradite her to Rwanda -- while also denying her asylum on the basis of suspicions against her.

Rwanda has an outstanding arrest warrant for Habyarimana on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity, accusing her of having played a key role in one of the 20th century's most horrendous crimes.