Ouattara Wins Election, Opposition Still in the Fight

It came as no surprise for all Ivorians.

Ivory Coast's electoral commission officilly announced early this morning President Alassane Ouattara had overwhelmingly won a third term in office with over 94% of the votes, after his two main opponents boycotted the election over claims his candidacy is illegal.

According to election officials, turnout was 53.9%, but the opposition maintains only 10% of Ivorian voters took part.

Nevertheless President Ouattara was already seen celebrating his landslide victory with supporters of the presidential party RHDP.

But the opposition refuses to admit its defeat. Yesterday, leaders of the opposition parties who maintain Outtara is no longer president, announced they were still aiming to create a transitional government.

"As a consequence of the vacancy of the executive power with the end of the presidential mandate of Mr. Alassane Ouattara and the failure to hold a credible election, considering that the maintenance of Mr. Alassane Ouattara as head of state is likely to lead to a civil war, the opposition political parties and groups announce the creation today of the National Transitional Council. The National Transitional Council is lead by Mr. Henri Konan Bedie. Opposition parties and political groups affirm that the call for civil disobedience is maintained and call on the Ivorian people to remain mobilized until the final victory", said Pascal Affi N'Guessan, one of the leaders of the opposition.

Following its calls for civil disobediance and the unrest that shook several Ivorian cities on Sunday , the Ivorian government has accused the opposition of "conspiracy against the state" and has called on Abidjan's district attorney to prosecute the people behind these acts.

Many in Ivory Coast still remember the civil unrest that shook the country after the 2010 elections, that was responsible for the death of over 3 000 people.