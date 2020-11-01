Algerians vote in referendum for 'new era'

Algerian's are voting in a referendum on Sunday to revise the constitution after long-time President Bouteflika was forced to resign last year following mass protests.

The government hopes it will neutralise the Hirak protest movement and will bring in a "new Algeria".

But opponents say it will change much. The Hirak has rejected the document and called for a boycott.

"Nothing has changed. The ultra-presidential regime will stay," said Massena’s Cherbi, a constitutional expert at Sciences Po university in Paris.

'Rendezvous with history'

The text will set presidential term limits and create a new anti-corruption body but it has been criticized.

"The drafting and consultation process was highly controlled by the state," said Zaid al-Ali, an expert on constitutions in the Arab world. "It's hard to argue that the Hirak's demands for a fully inclusive debate on the state's constitution was respected."

The vote comes on the anniversary of the start of Algeria's war of independence against France in 1954.

It also comes as Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is hospitalised in Germany. His health condition has not been disclosed but there are reports of Covid-19 cases among his staff.

Tebboune, 74, said on Saturday that Algerians will once again "have a rendezvous with history" to bring in a "new era capable of fulfilling the hopes of the nation and the aspirations of our people for a strong, modern and democratic state".

Seen by opponents as an old-school regime insider, Tebboune came to power following a December 2019 presidential poll marred by record abstentionism.

The Hirak movement led calls for a boycott of that election, and even official data put the turnout at less than 40 percent.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 am (0700 GMT) and were set to close at 7:00 pm. Results are expected on Monday.