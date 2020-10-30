Referendum Leaves Algerians Divided

Mixed Feelings in Algeria

Many Algerians are divided over a constitutional revision by which President Abdelmadjid Tebboune intends to move the country forward. Some citizens even refuse to go to the polls on Sunday to vote on this national decision.

Qusum Abd al-Rahim, a university student, shared his thoughts, "I have never voted, nor will I ever vote, and the reason is that in my life I have not thought about this matter or this constitution or understood the details or other related matters."

Ahmed, a local worker, expressed his stance on the matter, "Frankly, I will not vote, because I do not recognise this system at all and I will not vote for it. Algerians did not vote for President Tebboune as he was assigned against their will. That's why I will not vote."

The strategic flagship initiative will supposedly honour the demands of the February 2019 born Hirak protest movement in the country while still preserving old political structures.

The new text mentions a series of rights and freedoms but preserves the foundations of a heavily presidential system.

Background

The Hirak movement suspended protests in March at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its vast, peaceful anti-government demonstrations were sparked by Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term in office.

The longtime president was eventually forced to step down two months after the launch of protests, but the Hirak kept up its weekly mass rallies for over a year in total as protesters demanded significant reforms to the governing system in place since the nation’s independence from France in 1962.