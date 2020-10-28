Ahmad Ahmad to seek re-election as CAF boss

Ahmad Ahmad said Wednesday that he will seek a second mandate as Confederation of African Football (CAF) president.

The election is slated for next March in Rabat, Morocco.

The Malagasy politician's reign at the continent's football governing body has been dogged by controversy.

The organisation has been accused of misappropriating upto $20m in an audit sanctioned by FIFA according to a report that leaked in February.

Ahmad himself is the subject of an investigation probing his role in the award of a tender for the supply of sportswear equipment for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ahmad has denied any wrongdoing.

He scored a stunning victory three years ago over incumbent Issa Hayatou, a Cameroonian who had ruled African football for 29 years.

Ahmad's candidacy has been backed by over forty national football federations. He only needs a simple majority or about 28 votes to win.