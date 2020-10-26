Guinea vote: Preliminary result disputed

The saga in Guinea's election continues.

Despite the national electoral authority declaring Alpha Conde the winner with over 59 percent of the vote for the October 18 election, it's being contested.

Four of the 17 electoral commissioners said they found "serious anomalies" in the organisation of the presidential election, which affected the provisional results.

They released a 22-page report on Sunday detailing the so-called anomalies, which they said would be presented to representatives of ECOWAS, the African Union and the UN, who landed in Conakry also on Sunday.

Their arrival is to help quell the violence that has gripped the country.

At least 30 people have died in clashes with security forces since the vote.

Conde's victory still needs confirmation by the Constitutional Court, which is expected in about a week.

If confirmed, it would be his third term in office.

Conde's opponent Cellou Dalein Diallo who proclaimed he was the winner said he would contest the result, alleging large-scale fraud.