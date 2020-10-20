Tunisia football dispute ends in street protest

Businesses in the town of Chebba in southeastern Tunisia did not open on Monday as a disagreement over football escalated into an angry protest.

Supporters of the local football club burned tyres and blocked roads protesting its exclusion from the national league by Tunisia's football federation.

"We are against the injustice in our club and against the harassment on the part of the (Tunisian) Football Federation," said Sadok Khennasa, a member of the supporters committee of the CS Chebba football club.

The club's fans allege that their team was unfairly sanctioned for opposing Wadie Jary, the head of Tunisian football who wants to become CAF president.

The club was also made to pay a heavy fine in July.

The election of the CAF president is scheduled for March 12, 2021 in Rabat.

Tunisia's FA has said the club was disqualified for failing to meet the conditions required to play in the top division.