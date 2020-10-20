Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

African Union observers endorse Guinea poll as tension builds

Augustin Matata Ponyo, African Union head of mission   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

Observers from the African Union and the Economic Comunity of West African States (ECOWAS) have said Guinea was conducted transparently, despite opposition claims of irregularities.

On Monday, opposition leader Cellou Diallo declared himself winner, saying his own tally gave him a first-round victory over president Alpha Conde.

Diallo’s claim was swiftly rejected by the electoral commission, which called it “premature” and “void”.

Addressing journalists in the capital, Conakry, Augustin Matata Ponyo, the AU’s head of mission in Guinea, said on Tuesday the ballot was held “in transparency”.

"The elections were held in a transparent, secure, calm and peaceful environment, once again demonstrating the maturity of the Guinean people and political actors", he asserted.

Tension is building in the country ahead of the release of official results. Diallo's supporters have held celebrations in the capital.

Francis Behanzin, ECOWAS' Peace and Security commissioner urged candidates "to resort to legal avenues" if they are aggrieved.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..