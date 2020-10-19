CAF Champions League: Egyptians take charge as focus shifts to Cairo

Al Ahly moved within touching distance of reaching the African Champions League final for the third time in four years, producing an impressive display to beat Wydad Casablanca 2-0 at home in the semi-final first leg on Saturday.

Mohamed Afsha capitalised on an error by Yahya Jabrane to put the visitors in front early in the first half before Ali Maaloul slotted home a penalty in the 63rd-minute.

The second leg encounter will take place this Friday in Cairo.

New manager Pitso Mosimane is looking to claim his second Caf Champions League crown after one with South Africans Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

Wydad last lifted the Champions League in 2017.

In the other semi-final encounter, Zamalek inflicted the second home defeat on Raja Casablanca at home soil in twenty three matches with a 1-0 win in the first leg semi-finals of the Caf Champions League.

Achraf Bencharki scored the lone goal at the Complexe V Mohamed in Morocco to hand the Egyptian side an advantage heading into the second leg.