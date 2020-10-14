South Sudan: NSF Rebel Group Agrees To A Ceasefire With Government

South Sudan
South Sudan's government and the rebels of the National Salvation Front (NSF) announced in Rome the signing of a ceasefire agreement.
The National Salvation Front, which mostly operates in the country's southern states has clashed frequently with gouvernmental forces.
But thanks to a international mediation, firefights should stop between the two forces.
"What were the results of this meeting? It was the commitment of the parties to the ceasefire and, above all, the decision to organise a meeting between the military from both sides to ensure that the opposition is included in the mechanism for monitoring ceasefire violations" said secretary-general of Sant'Egidio, Paolo Impagliazzo, who leaded the negociations between the government representative Barnaba Marial Benjamin and National Salvation Front (NSF) representative, Thomas Cirillo Swaka.
Despite efforts by other rebel groups, the National Salvation Front, hadn't signed the September 2018 peace deal. Thomas Cirillo, the leader of the rebel group has agreed to a ceasefire earlier this year, but it hadn't been respected.
Over 380 000 have died and 4 million people, a third of the country's population have been displaced, in a seven lyear long civil war, that officials now hope to finally bring to an end.
01:45
Rise in Tunisian migrants crossing to Europe
01:20
Congolese Ex-Warlords on Peace Mission in Volatile Ituri Province
00:52
Eni's CEO to face the courts over corruption
01:50
Rosa Parks' Detroit Home on Display in Naples
01:20
Mozambique: Mixed Reactions to Recent Public Execution Incident
01:48
Italy faces own 'moment' after murder of young migrant