Debt Cancellation For Poor Countries? [Business Africa]

- On this episode of Business Africa, Jerry Fisayo-Bambi discusses the following themes:

- Alert on Sudan as Flooding and surging Inflation threaten humanitarian assistance. The horn of Africa nation is in the middle of a three-month state of emergency after its worst flooding in 30 years.

- Rich countries last month backed an initiative of the G20 the Debt Service Suspension Initiative DSSI, which you talked about. That has seen at least 45 of 73 eligible countries defer five billion dollars in official sector debts. This is grossly inadequate according to Edwin Ikuria, the Africa executive director for ONE, a global movement campaigning to end extreme poverty and preventable disease by 2030.

"Let them give the space for African countries to have just that breathing space to recover. Once they recover, then they can continue to pay back what they owe. This is not from anybody's fault. It's not because of bad management or bad governance. This is from a pandemic". - Edwin Ikuria, the Africa executive director for ONE.

- Plus, Cotton production in free fall in Mali. One of Africa’s top cotton producers Mali, is expected to harvest a quarter of what it produced last year.