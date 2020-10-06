ECOWAS Lifts Mali Sanctions

West Africa's ECOWAS has decided to lift the post-coup sanctions the bloc had put in application against Mali.

ECOWAS leaders now call on bilateral partners to resume support to Mali in a declaration signed by Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo, the current president of the regional organisation.

With the nomination of yesterday's government, the West Africa bloc has chosen to support the transitional government, as it estimates a fair amount of civilians were part of the newly designated 25 ministers.

A decision made easier by The publication of a "transitional charter" and military officers agreeing to let go of their grasp of power.

However ECOWAS states have reminded they were still calling for the transitional liberation of all personal arrested in the coup and for the dissolution of the CNSP, that took power following the August 18th coup, in which president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was overthrown.

Following , the ECOWAS had imposed economic sanctions on Mali, many feared that with the embargo lasting for months, Mali's instability could only grow.