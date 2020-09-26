COVID 19 yet another daily problem for Libyans

Although Libya seems to have passed the peak of Covid 19 contaminations, the situation has become dire for many Libyans.

As the pandemic drags on, Libyans' reluctance to upend their daily routines has become increasingly entrenched. With the price of Hygiene protection in Tripoli rising, financial constraints have lead to weariness amongst the population .

"The usual greeting by hand has caused more widespread than before. Even though our customs and traditions is to directly reach out with your hands to greet before you think, with time everyone has become afraid and are trying to avoid greetings by hand" says one passerby.

"With the pressure on the citizens and the lack of electricity and water, we come to public places to take a rest or for fresh air. We are forced to leave even though I know the situation and I am one of the people who does not wear a face mask" states another, who has come to the basketball court, in an effort to lead a normal life.

Local authorities and shop owners struggle to enforce social distancing as many have resulted to scepticism. Some argue that after years of war, the virus will not be the end of Libyans.

Despite contaminations crossing the 30 000 mark, many are forced to go out, whatever the costs.