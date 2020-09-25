LeBron James unhappy with Breonna Taylor ruling

They have only one win from the NBA finals after their Thursday win over the Denver Nuggets, but a lot would be remembered about this day for Los Angeles Lakers.

Star player LeBron James personally addressed the decision not to charge Louisville police officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

"You just look at the history of America, and the disrespect that black women has gotten all the last 400 years, I mean you can't turn a blind eye to that" James said in a the post match briefing".

He continued saying "there are so many black women that's done so many things for me and I've seen the sacrifices they've made, especially my mom when I was growing up. There was still disrespect along that way and it's still like that today. In Breonna Taylor's case, it shows once again that the walls of a neighbor is more important than her life".

James explained It was "important to let black women know that they're not alone. No matter the disrespect or what they may feel, don't stop, because that's what exactly they you guys to do. They want you to stop".

Athlete after athlete, as well as some prominent media members, have lamented the case and everything it represents.

- The Breonna Taylor story-

A 26-year-old Black emergency-room technician, Ms. Taylor, was killed March 13 when three officers executed a search warrant at her Louisville apartment. Her boyfriend thought they were intruders, according to his attorney, and shot at them.

According to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the officers —former Detective Brett Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove— fired more than 30 bullets in response. Sgt. Mattingly had been injured from Ms. Taylors boyfriends initial shots.

So, three officers were involved in the police raid that ended with Breonna Taylor shot dead in her home in Kentucky but now only one of them has been charged. The charged officer in fact not in relation to her death as Brett Hankison faces three counts of "wanton endangerment" for firing into an adjacent apartment, putting Ms Taylor's neighbours at risk.

The decision taken Wednesday has sparked bewilderment and moved hundreds to take to the streets of Louisville and other parts of the US in protests.

- LeBron James Reaction -

LeBron had previously reacted to the Taylor ruling on Twitter, blasting the decision to only charge one police officer for shooting into the walls of other apartments.

He finished with a near triple-double of 26 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in 38 minutes in the Denver game.