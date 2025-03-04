Kenyan court detains suspects in British man’s murder case

A Kenyan court has granted police 21 days to hold two suspects linked to the murder of British national Campbell Scott. The 58-year-old’s body was discovered in a bag on February 22, just days after he arrived in Kenya for a conference.

Authorities say Scott was last seen leaving his hotel with an unidentified man before taking a taxi to a Nairobi residential area. His body was later found in a remote location, 110 kilometers from the capital.

A taxi driver involved in the case remains in custody, assisting investigators. Meanwhile, an autopsy was inconclusive, and toxicology tests are ongoing. The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 24.