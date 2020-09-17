GNA's Fayez al-Sarraj announced plans for resignation

The Prime Minister of Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj announced plans for resignation by the end of October.

The head of the Tripoli government said in a televised speech that the political and social situation in Libya is in a state of absolute instability, hampering any attempt to find a political resolution in order to avert bloodshed.

Fayez Sarraj, Chairman of the Government of National Accord's presidential council said:

"....my honest desire to hand over my duties to the next administration...by the end of October. Hoping the negotiating committee would have completed its work and chosen a new presidential council, and also chosen and appointed a new head of the government, who can take on the duties''

Negociations in Morocco

Saraj also said that the recent UN-sponsored talks in Morocco between the warring parties had led to a new preparatory phase for the unification of state institutions and the launch of parliamentary and presidential elections.

With Turkey's help, Al-Sarraj ‘s recognized government was able to control only parts of western Libya, in June quashed a year long offensive on the capital by eastern commander Khalifa Haftar.

In Tripoli, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Presidential Council, complaining about shortages of basic services and calling for elections, which have been delayed for years.