Libya Uses a Bomb Disposal Robot to Clear Minefields

By Kizzi Asala

with AP

Libya

Thundering explosions boom across Libyan landscapes frighteningly reminiscent of violence in the nation's recent past as a focused group of military forces, from the Government of National Accord, set out to detonate lingering minefields on former battlegrounds — where hundreds of explosive devices are still buried from a tumultuous time when Marshal Haftar was commander of the nation’s armed forces.

The detonation operation this time, however, is being carried out with the use of a bomb disposal robot to ensure that the mines get cleared both safely and efficiently.

Ahmed Al-Hadi Bayou, Brigadier General; shares his insight, "With these mines, the best way is to use the automated robot in the process of withdrawing these mines from their whereabouts and placing them in other places to detonate them when they are adjacent to buildings"

These mines have killed or wounded more than 100 people to date, including many civilians, south of Libya’s capital following deadly combat between rival forces.

