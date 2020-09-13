Mixed Feelings in Bamako to NCSP 18-Month Transition

Context

The National Committee for the Salvation of the People (NCSP) junta coup leaders have decided, after three days of talks with the main opposition political entities and civil society groups, on a timeline for Mali's return to civilian rule.

Moussa Camara, an NCSP official read the general agreement at a public address at the convention Saturday, "The duration of the transition is set at 18 months from the date of the investiture of the transitional president."

Reactions

The Bamako Conference Centre sees Malians with mixed feelings at the adoption of the charter Saturday as it assures a basic commitment and visibility to a country in political unrest upon the ousting of Keita.

One unnamed Malian who attended the convention has a practical outlook, "It's difficult to be satisfied with such work because it's enormous, with all the emergencies that are in Mali, but it's time to accept this proposal and take charge of Mali."

This charter assigns a committee, formed by the junta, to appoint a civilian or military president to lead the 18-month set transition. Some believe the military is seizing power. Others focus on the security emergency.

Souleyman Coulibaly, another convention attendee and a representative of the business private sector shared his thoughts, "You should also know that a member of the military in power is a bit of a double-edged sword, so if that profile is on board, it's a chance for us. But if we come across a soldier who thinks that he has the army in his pocket for his own power, it will be a really bad thing for us."

Bigo Ag Ahmoudène, a former member of a rebel armed group from North Mali, had a more resolute stance, "For me, it is absolutely necessary (to include the participation of) the military in the transition given the security situation because military officials are the people on the frontlines."

Pacifying the country a priority, the transition should then enable profound political and institutional reforms.