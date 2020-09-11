Zambia reopens all learning institutions, bars

Zambia says it is reopening all learning institutions following insignificant cases of the coronavirus in the country.

President Edgar Lungu said his government will also reopen bars on a "pilot basis".

He was speaking during the official opening of the National Assembly in Lusaka.

I announce the reopening of all schools, colleges and universities with caution, between September 14 and 18, subject to adherence to public health guidelines." President Lungu said.

He noted that the education sector suffered financial and other losses since institutions were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Since the reopening of examination classes, I have observed and confirmed that there has been an insignificant number of pupils and students who have contracted Covid-19."

The Zambian leader also outlined his government’s plans to boost economic growth.

Zambia has 13,214 covid cases as of September 11, with deaths numbering 300.