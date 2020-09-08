Welcome to Africanews

Sudan: the UAE sends 100 tonnes of Flood Relief Goods via the UNHCR

The UAE and the UNHCR lend a hand to Sudanese flood victims   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Kizzi Asala

with AP

Sudan

Staying Afloat Amidst the Devastation

Sudan continues in a state of emergency due to devastating floods from heavy rainfall in the last few months that put several parts of the nation under water.

Much is under water in Sudan following the devastating floods

Abdellah Hussein, a resident of Khartoum, shared his dismay, "My house was destroyed, so were all of the other homes in our neighbourhood, and people are now sleeping out in the open."

Another resident of Khartoum, Walid Al Hassan, wonders what the future holds, "We are so tired and our houses have been destroyed, it will be a problem to rebuild these houses again."

International Assistance

To aid victims, The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is lending assistance and the United Arab Emirates sent 100 tonnes of relief goods in an emergency flight dispatched from Dubai — by way of a UAE aircraft loaded with large quantities of medical supplies, food and shelter material, such as tents, blankets and tarpaulins, and sanitary materials.

"We stand in solidarity with Sudan following the devastating floods," said Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. "Our sincere condolences go out to the families of the victims and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured. Our thoughts remain with the Sudanese people during these difficult times."

The UAE sent 100 tonnes of flood relief goods to Sudan

Around 100 people have already lost their lives, over 100,000 homes have been destroyed and approximately 500,000 people have been displaced.

A situation that could worsen as more heavy rainfall is expected.

