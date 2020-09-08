ECOWAS imposes a timeframe on the Mali's junta to appoint president

ECOWAS issues an ultimatum to the military junta which has taken power in Mali. Meeting in Niamey, Niger, the West African leaders are determined to get the military junta Mali to respect a timetable to appoint a transitional president and prime minister among civilians.

"With regard to the situation in Mali, the conference reaffirms its determination to ensure a rapid return to constitutional order in this country, with a political transition led by a civilian President and Prime Minister for a period of 12 months,"stressed Jean-Claude Brou, president of ECOWAS commission.

The transitional President and Prime Ministermust be appointed no later than September 15, 2020." Anxious to maintain pressure on the military who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta on 18 August, Cedeao has not lifted the sanctions taken against Mali after the coup d'état: closure of borders, and embargo on financial and commercial exchanges.