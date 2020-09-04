A glimpse into a hellish and overcrowded prison in DR Congo

At least two inmates have died from hunger in the Bunia prison in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Prisoners know there is a shortage of food and medicine and grab what they can.

"We don't live well, we don't sleep well, they don't take care of our health and we don't eat. Two spoonfuls of porridge per person. Today we are lucky, we had rice," said inmate Justin Titike.

The Bunia prison director told local media that all food stocks are exhausted and that the prisoners live only on porridge.

Every year, dozens of detainees die from hunger or disease in the overcrowded and unsanitary prisons of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Built to accommodate 220 people, Bunia's central prison has, to date, 3,092 residents.

"Since April, there have been 17 deaths, somewhat separated by 1 to 3 months. But what worried me is that as of today, there have been two deaths at the same time, which is related to undernourishment," said prison warden Major Camille Nzonzi.