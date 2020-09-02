Zimbabwean Journalist Granted 120 USD Bail

After over a month spent in jail, Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono was released on Wednesday on a 120 US dollar bail — upon his request being approved by a magistrate who stipulated that he is to refrain from posting on any social media networks while awaiting trial.

The lawyer for investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, Doug Coltart, shared a few words, "We are happy that our client has now been granted bail, that is the main purpose for us, was to make sure he gets out. Of course, the fact that he has been incarcerated for all this time is a huge injustice. These bail conditions are extremely strict. We feel that they are overly stringent, they do even restrict his constitutional rights. Of course, that we disagree with."

Chin'ono is facing charges of inciting public violence and was arrested in July at an anti-government demonstration — along with opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume, who was also granted bail on the same day.

Mr. Chin'ono had his three previous requests for bail be denied and his attorneys claim that he was made to mix with other inmates by prison authorities even after having fallen ill — exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms.