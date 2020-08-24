Ouattara file his candidacy for the IEC

Alassane Ouattara
President Alassane Ouattara filed his candidacy on Monday for the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).
The announcement to run for a controversial third term has led to violence that left eight people dead.
"I have said on many occasions that democracy means respecting the deadlines and procedures related to the preparation of elections. I am therefore pleased to have taken this step for the presidential election of October 31, 2020," declared Alassane Ouattara.
Over the weekend, there were new inter-ethnic violence in the wake of his party's inauguration led to at least two death s in Divo,northwest of Abidjan).
Outtara's change of heart has heightened tensions before October 31 vote, which takes place in the shadow cast by violence following 2010's election that killed around 3,000 people.
The constitution limits presidents to two terms, but 78-year-old Ouattara -- who has served two five-year terms since 2010 -- and his supporters argue that a 2016 constitutional tweak reset the clock.
