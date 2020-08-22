Welcome to Africanews

ECOWAS mediators arrive in Mali

By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Mali

West African delegations led by ex-Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan arrived Saturday in Mali’s capital city of Bamako to meet with the military junta that forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to step down.

They were received by Malick Diaw and Ismael Wague, the deputy head of the new junta and its spokesman respectively.

Tuesday's coup has increased fears over regional stability as neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso are threatened insurgency.

