Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga arrested in Harare protest

  -  
Copyright © africanews
DANIEL ROLAND/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

with AP, AFP

Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga has been arrested on Friday during anti-corruption demonstrations in Harare.

She was bundled into a police truck while demonstrating in Borrowdale, an upscale area of Zimbabwe's capital city.

The 61-year-old author is considered a figure of feminism.

Tsitsi Dangaremgba gained worldwide fame in 1988 with a novel about a young girl's struggle to escape poverty and gain access to education.

The third volume of her trilogy has just been nominated for the Booker Prize, which was awarded to the Nigerian author Bernardine Evaristo last year.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..