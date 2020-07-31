Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga arrested in Harare protest

The Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga has been arrested on Friday during anti-corruption demonstrations in Harare.

She was bundled into a police truck while demonstrating in Borrowdale, an upscale area of Zimbabwe's capital city.

The 61-year-old author is considered a figure of feminism.

Tsitsi Dangaremgba gained worldwide fame in 1988 with a novel about a young girl's struggle to escape poverty and gain access to education.

The third volume of her trilogy has just been nominated for the Booker Prize, which was awarded to the Nigerian author Bernardine Evaristo last year.