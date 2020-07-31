Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga arrested in Harare protest

-
Copyright © africanewsDANIEL ROLAND/AFP or licensors
By Africanews
with AP, AFP
Zimbabwe
The Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga has been arrested on Friday during anti-corruption demonstrations in Harare.
She was bundled into a police truck while demonstrating in Borrowdale, an upscale area of Zimbabwe's capital city.
The 61-year-old author is considered a figure of feminism.
Tsitsi Dangaremgba gained worldwide fame in 1988 with a novel about a young girl's struggle to escape poverty and gain access to education.
The third volume of her trilogy has just been nominated for the Booker Prize, which was awarded to the Nigerian author Bernardine Evaristo last year.
01:45
Mali opposition dogged with demands despite ECOWAS mediation
Go to video
Zimbabwe court hears bail application for top journalist, govt critic
02:32
Top Zimbabwe journalist detained, charged with inciting public violence [Press Review]
00:44
Nigerian official faints during corruption probe in parliament
01:14
Zimbabwe arrests 100,000 for flouting lockdown rules - Police
01:38
Thousands march for Adama Traore in Paris