Africa COVID-19 stats: 789,226 cases; 16,715 deaths; 447,026 recoveries

There are now more than over 780,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: July 24 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 789,226

Active cases = 325,485

Recoveries = 447,226

Number of deaths = 16,715

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 25,484

Angola – 851

Benin – 1,694

Botswana – 592

Burkina Faso – 1,070

Burundi – 345

Cameroon – 16,522

Cape Verde – 2,190

Central African Republic – 4,590

Chad – 915

Comoros – 340

Congo-Brazzaville – 2,851

DR Congo – 8,720

Djibouti – 5,031

Egypt – 90,413

Equatorial Guinea – 3,071

Eritrea – 251

Eswatini – 2,021

Ethiopia – 11,933

Gabon – 6,588

(The) Gambia – 170

Ghana – 30,366

Guinea – 6,806

Guinea-Bissau – 1,954

Ivory Coast – 15,001

Kenya – 15,601

Lesotho – 359

Liberia – 1,117

Libya – 2,314

Madagascar – 8,381

Malawi – 3,302

Mali – 2,494

Mauritania – 6,067

Mauritius – 343

Morocco – 18,264

Mozambique – 1,582

Namibia – 1,522

Niger – 1,122

Nigeria- 38,948

Rwanda – 1,710

Sao Tome and Principe – 749

Senegal – 9,266

Seychelles – 108

Sierra Leone – 1,752

Somalia – 3,171

South Africa – 408,052

South Sudan – 2,239

Sudan – 11,237

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 828

Tunisia – 1,406

Uganda – 1,079

Zambia – 3,789

Zimbabwe – 2,124

