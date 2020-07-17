Africa COVID-19 stats: 663,953 cases; 14,359 deaths; 343,418 recoveries

There are now more than over 590,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

SUGGESTED

READING

COVID

Major African stats: July 17 at 9:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 663,953

Active cases = 306,176

Recoveries = 343,418

Number of deaths = 14,359

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 21,355

Angola – 607

Benin – 1,463

Botswana – 522

Burkina Faso – 1,038

Burundi – 303

Cameroon – 16,157

Cape Verde – 1,894

Central African Republic – 4,373

Chad – 886

Comoros – 328

Congo-Brazzaville – 2,358

DR Congo – 8,199

Djibouti – 4,993

Egypt – 85,771

Equatorial Guinea – 3,071

Eritrea – 251

Eswatini – 1,552

Ethiopia – 8,475

Gabon – 6,121

(The) Gambia – 78

Ghana – 26,125

Guinea – 6,359

Guinea-Bissau – 1,902

Ivory Coast – 13,554

Kenya – 11,673

Lesotho – 256

Liberia – 1,070

Libya – 1,652

Madagascar – 6,089

Malawi – 2,712

Mali – 2,440

Mauritania – 5,659

Mauritius – 343

Morocco – 16,545

Mozambique – 1,383

Namibia – 1,032

Niger – 1,102

Nigeria- 34,854

Rwanda – 1,473

Sao Tome and Principe – 740

Senegal – 8,481

Seychelles – 108

Sierra Leone – 1,678

Somalia – 3,106

South Africa – 324,221

South Sudan – 2,171

Sudan – 10,527

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 749

Tunisia – 1,327

Uganda – 1,051

Zambia – 1,895

Zimbabwe – 1,362

SUGGESTED

READING