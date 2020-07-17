Africa COVID-19 stats: 663,953 cases; 14,359 deaths; 343,418 recoveries

Africa
There are now more than over 590,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.
We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.
Major African stats: July 17 at 9:00 GMT:
- Confirmed cases = 663,953
- Active cases = 306,176
- Recoveries = 343,418
- Number of deaths = 14,359
Countries in alphabetical order
- Algeria – 21,355
- Angola – 607
- Benin – 1,463
- Botswana – 522
- Burkina Faso – 1,038
- Burundi – 303
- Cameroon – 16,157
- Cape Verde – 1,894
- Central African Republic – 4,373
- Chad – 886
- Comoros – 328
- Congo-Brazzaville – 2,358
- DR Congo – 8,199
- Djibouti – 4,993
- Egypt – 85,771
- Equatorial Guinea – 3,071
- Eritrea – 251
- Eswatini – 1,552
- Ethiopia – 8,475
- Gabon – 6,121
- (The) Gambia – 78
- Ghana – 26,125
- Guinea – 6,359
- Guinea-Bissau – 1,902
- Ivory Coast – 13,554
- Kenya – 11,673
- Lesotho – 256
- Liberia – 1,070
- Libya – 1,652
- Madagascar – 6,089
- Malawi – 2,712
- Mali – 2,440
- Mauritania – 5,659
- Mauritius – 343
- Morocco – 16,545
- Mozambique – 1,383
- Namibia – 1,032
- Niger – 1,102
- Nigeria- 34,854
- Rwanda – 1,473
- Sao Tome and Principe – 740
- Senegal – 8,481
- Seychelles – 108
- Sierra Leone – 1,678
- Somalia – 3,106
- South Africa – 324,221
- South Sudan – 2,171
- Sudan – 10,527
- Tanzania – 509
- Togo – 749
- Tunisia – 1,327
- Uganda – 1,051
- Zambia – 1,895
- Zimbabwe – 1,362
