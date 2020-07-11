Tanzania president endorsed for re-election, rejects third term idea again

Chama Cha Mapinduzi, CCM; Tanzania’s ruling part has endorsed the candidature of President John Pombe Magufuli for upcoming presidential polls.

The president doubles as the CCM national chairman. His endorsement was at a National Congress in the capital Dodoma today, July 11. He also affirmed the choice of Samia Suluhu as his running mate.

Magufuli yet again rejected talk of him running for a third term. The idea was raised by retired president Ally Hassan Mwinyi. Magufuli in rejecting the proposition said the former leader was cracking some usual jokes.

Mwinyi who heaped praises on Magufuli said he had more in stall for which reason he should consider a third term. “Why didn’t you extend your term in office? Why didn’t presidents Mkapa and Kikwete extend their terms in office?” Magufuli quizzed.

December 2019: Magufuli rejects third term

In December 2019, Magufuli pledged to respect the constitution that stipulates a two-term limit for the office of president.

‘‘I have been insisting that I will respect the constitution and laws governing the country after completing my term in office,’‘ Magufuli said while launching a water project in the Geita region.

Magufuli said at the time that he was determined to discourage Tanzanians from harbouring such thoughts, arguing that all 55 million Tanzanians have the ability to lead the country, with the help of God.

CCM picks candidate for Zanzibar presidency

Meanwhile, the former president’s son Hussein Mwinyi has also been endorsed as the CCM’s flagbearer for the Zanzibar presidency in the general elections which will be held in October.

Zanzibar is a semi-autonomous region of Tanzania. The archipelago was once the separate state of Zanzibar, which united with Tanganyika to form the United Republic of Tanzania.

President Magufuli picks Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan as his running mate in the October 2020 General Elections pic.twitter.com/qvbRtbGWlW — The Citizen Tanzania (@TheCitizenTZ) July 11, 2020

The CCM’s Congress also passed its party manifesto for the next five years should Magufuli secure re-election. The main priority being to protect and strengthen the principles of human dignity, equality, justice and good governance in order to preserve unity and solidarity of the nation.

CCM secretary-general Bashiru Ally said the economy remained a major plank, along with agriculture, health and utility service delivery as well as decent housing for rural and urban dwellers.