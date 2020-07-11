Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Death of PM Coulibaly: Abidjan residents express shock

By Africanews

Ivory Coast

Ivorians are mourning the passing of the country’s prime minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly.Days after his death people are still in a state of shock.

On the streets of the economic capital, Abidjan many have paid tribute to a man they described as a great politician. Nicknamed AGC, Amadou Gon Coulibaly died on Wednesday after he collapsed during a cabinet meeting. He was one of president Alassane Ouatara’s trusted confidants.

Ibrahim Dembele, a carpenter said of the deceased: “He was the RHDP candidate because he’s a hard worker, he was the one we were waiting for to complete the work done by Alassane Ouattara, so his death is shocking.”

For Sawadogo Mahamadi, a security guard: “Amadou was like our father, really, he did a lot for the Ivorian nation.”

“I was shocked because he recently returned home from France, so I thought it he was fine, so I was shocked to hear his passing,” Johanne Ibo Kouakou, a shopkeeper said.

61-year-old Coulibaly suffered from heart problems. He had gone to Paris at the beginning of May for medical check-up following a heart transplant eight years ago. The late prime minister stayed in France for two months before returning to Côte d’Ivoire on July 2.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..