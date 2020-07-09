Kenya cancels 2020 school year, classes to resume next year

Kenya has declared the academic year of 2020 lost because of the coronavirus pandemic. All primary and secondary schools in the East Africa nation will remain closed until January 2021.

The Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday (July 7) that the decision was arrived at following consultations with all industry stakeholders.

According to Education Minister George Magoha, students will repeat a year as schools had closed in mid-March, three months after the academic calendar had begun.

Nevertheless, colleges and universities are to reopen in September if they abide by strict guidelines for containing the virus. The ministry also ordered schools to refund fees of the annulled year or agree to put it towards next year.

Despite learning been paralysed owning to the coronavirus pandemic, the government has been providing school programmes via radio, television and online. The country’s academic year runs from January to November.

Meanwhile, Kenya coronavirus cases continue to soar. As of July 7, the country recorded 8,067 cases and 164 deaths.