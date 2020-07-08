Senegal: COVID-19 slams Agric sector [Grand Angle]

The Morning Call
In Senegal, the agricultural sector is hard hit by the Covid-19 crisis. Agriculture represents 15% of the GDP and a large part of the population located in the coastal zone of Niayes, between Dakar and Saint-Louis depend on it. 80% of the fruit and vegetables on the Dakar market come from this region; while cultivation is abundant, sales are made on a shoestring basis.
Go to video
African nations reopening airspace despite rising COVID-19 cases
00:56
Zimbabwe halts mobile money transactions amid economic crisis
Go to video
South Africa unlikely to stabilise debt by 2023-Moody's
07:12
Central Africa's diversification master plan
Go to video
South Africa urges creditors to back rescue plan
Go to video
Zambia approves $438 million COVID-19 stimulus package