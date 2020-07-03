COVID-19: An opportunity for traditional medicines [Spotlight]

COVID-19 has catapulted the issue of traditional medicines to the fore especially on the back of Madagascar’s claims that its COVID-Organics had curative and preventive potency against the virus.

While some schools of thought increasingly stress the need to refocus on the area, others are calling for due scientific processes to be undertaken for any purported cure.

The WHO – global and Africa offices – cautioned against the claims by the Malagasy president while the AU via it’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was liaising with Madagascar on the mixture.

On this edition of Spotlight, host William Bayiha discusses the up and down sides of traditional medication with Jerry Bambi, host of The Morning Call.