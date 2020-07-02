Senegal's Dramane Minta and his Animation [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The use of Animation is taking a bigger shape in Africa and now is being used for more than just entertainment. In Senegal, Dramane Minta is using it to educate youth.
The use of Animation is taking a bigger shape in Africa and now is being used for more than just entertainment. In Senegal, Dramane Minta is using it to educate youth.
Go to video
COVID dictionary: A - Z of words that accompanied the coronavirus
01:23
All Tanzania schools reopen amid strict virus protocols
11:59
Why might UAE university applications spike in the wake of global pandemic?
04:14
Covid-19: Youth unemployment in Africa a concern [Business Africa]
01:14
95% of schools reopen in South Africa after virus-lockdown
Go to video
Senegal eases curfew following protests