Algeria to keep borders closed till COVID-19 ends [Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Algeria will keep its land, air and sea borders closed until the end of the COVID-19 crisis. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday announced this saying also that firmer measures will be taken against citizens who do not respect preventive measures.

Algeria closed all border crossing points with neighboring nations and suspended all flights and sea voyages since mid March. It reported 305 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 13,273 with 897 deaths.

Now what is responsible for this spike and how well has the fight against the virus in the country worked if many cases are still being recorded?

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

