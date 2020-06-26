Welcome to Africanews

Italian FM visits Libya: meets PM over security, migration

By Africanews

Libya

Italian Foreign Minister arrived in the Libyan capital, Wednesday, where he met with Tripoli-based Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj to discuss the Libyan internal conflict and migration agreements.

According to a statement from Sarraj’s office, the two leaders both rejected “the negative foreign interference” in the oil-rich country.

Earlier this week, Di Maio said a ceasefire is urgent given the Egyptian threat and called for the strong enforcement of the arms embargo.

Di Maio said: “I raised with Prime Minister Sarraj our concerns about military operations to liberate Sirte that could lead to renewed fighting and more civilian casualties.

“At the same time I stated how essential it is to avoid a freezing of the conflict, and that this possibility would lead to a de facto division of the country.”

The Libyan leader also presented a proposal to modify the 2017 Memorandum of Understanding on migration that was rearranged by Italy and presented to the Libyan counterparts in February.

