Italian FM visits Libya: meets PM over security, migration

Libya
Italian Foreign Minister arrived in the Libyan capital, Wednesday, where he met with Tripoli-based Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj to discuss the Libyan internal conflict and migration agreements.
According to a statement from Sarraj’s office, the two leaders both rejected “the negative foreign interference” in the oil-rich country.
Earlier this week, Di Maio said a ceasefire is urgent given the Egyptian threat and called for the strong enforcement of the arms embargo.
Di Maio said: “I raised with Prime Minister Sarraj our concerns about military operations to liberate Sirte that could lead to renewed fighting and more civilian casualties.
“At the same time I stated how essential it is to avoid a freezing of the conflict, and that this possibility would lead to a de facto division of the country.”
The Libyan leader also presented a proposal to modify the 2017 Memorandum of Understanding on migration that was rearranged by Italy and presented to the Libyan counterparts in February.
