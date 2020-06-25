Senegal president Macky Sall self-quarantines

Senegalese President Macky Sall has quarantined himself as a precaution after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a presidential statement late Wednesday.

Although Sall tested negative for the virus, he will be undergoing a quarantine process of 15 days based on medical recommendations.

Yeya Diallo, a lawmaker in parliament, announced earlier in the day that she had tested positive for the virus and called on people to take essential personal measures such as maintaining hygiene and social distancing.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 482,000 people worldwide, with an excess of 9.4 million confirmed cases and greater than 4.7 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Agencies