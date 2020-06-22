CAF Confed Cup, Champions League [Football Planet]

A glimmer of hope for CAF inter-club competitions. The Champions League and the CAF Confederations could resume in September. But CAF has yet to fix the exact date for the resumption of the two club competitions.

The coronavirus and its consequences on private initiatives. How do training centres experience the crisis? What are their expectations? We speak with a former Nigerian international, Stephen Abarowei, manager and owner of a football academy in Lagos about this.

And then a short tour of Europe with the return of the English Premier League and the Italian Serie A. Sadio Mane was in action for his club Liverpool in their Mersey side derby drawn game with Everton. Egypt’s Mohamed Salah was an unused substitute. Liverpool now need to win two of their remaining league games.

Our Wahany Johnson Sambou has these and more on Football Planet, your weekly all-football news show.