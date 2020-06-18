WTO PRESIDENCY: Benin drops candidate in support on Nigeria

Business Africa
She is for the moment the most formidable African candidate for the post of president of the World Trade Organization.
Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala officially received support from Benin, which has withdrawn its candidate Eloi Laourou.
South Africa turns to nuclear power
South Africa is on the way to reduce its energy deficit after reviving its idea of a civilian nuclear programme.
According to the Ramaphosa government, the goal is to increase its energy capacity to 2,500 megawatts in order to resolve the recurring problems of blackouts and load-shedding caused by outdated coal-fired power plants.
Their call for tenders aims to set up a reinforced system for securing the supply of electricity.
