Coronavirus in Africa: 251,408 cases; 6,763 deaths; 114,212 recoveries

There are now more than over 220,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 16 at 07:30 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 251,408

Number of deaths = 6,763

Recoveries = 114,212

Active cases = 130,433

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 11,031

Angola – 142

Benin – 483

Botswana – 60

Burkina Faso – 894

Burundi – 85

Cameroon – 9,864

Cape Verde – 760

Central African Republic – 2,222

Chad – 850

Comoros – 176

Congo-Brazzaville – 883

DR Congo – 4,837

Djibouti – 4,501

Egypt – 46,289

Equatorial Guinea – 1,306

Eritrea – 109

Eswatini – 506

Ethiopia – 3,521

Gabon – 4,033

(The) Gambia – 30

Ghana – 11,964

Guinea – 4,572

Guinea-Bissau – 1,492

Ivory Coast – 5,439

Kenya – 3,727

Lesotho – 4

Liberia – 498

Libya – 467

Madagascar – 1,290

Malawi – 555

Mali – 1,860

Mauritania – 1,887

Mauritius – 337

Morocco – 8,885

Mozambique – 609

Namibia – 32

Niger – 980

Nigeria – 16,658

Rwanda – 612

Sao Tome and Principe – 662

Senegal – 5,173

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 1,179

Somalia – 2,642

South Africa – 73,533

South Sudan – 1,693

Sudan – 7,453

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 531

Tunisia – 1,110

Uganda – 705

Zambia – 1,382

Zimbabwe – 387

