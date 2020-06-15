Welcome to Africanews

Buhari orders investigation into shooting at presidential villa [PRESS REVIEW]

By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

On Nigeria’s punch newspaper, we find a headline on a story that’s generated interest since late last week. Villa shooting: Aisha’s ADC, escort commander, riot cops may face panel this week.

The story concerns a shooting at the president villa involving Nigeria’s first lady Aisha Buhari and her security officers. No one hurt.

But the First Lady’s security aides would face a panel that would be set up by the leadership of the police. You can find out more on what transpired or led to the shooting on the punch newspaper.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

