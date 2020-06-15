Buhari orders investigation into shooting at presidential villa [PRESS REVIEW]

The Morning Call
On Nigeria’s punch newspaper, we find a headline on a story that’s generated interest since late last week. Villa shooting: Aisha’s ADC, escort commander, riot cops may face panel this week.
The story concerns a shooting at the president villa involving Nigeria’s first lady Aisha Buhari and her security officers. No one hurt.But the First Lady’s security aides would face a panel that would be set up by the leadership of the police. You can find out more on what transpired or led to the shooting on the punch newspaper.
