Buhari orders investigation into shooting at presidential villa [PRESS REVIEW]

On Nigeria’s punch newspaper, we find a headline on a story that’s generated interest since late last week. Villa shooting: Aisha’s ADC, escort commander, riot cops may face panel this week.

The story concerns a shooting at the president villa involving Nigeria’s first lady Aisha Buhari and her security officers. No one hurt.

But the First Lady’s security aides would face a panel that would be set up by the leadership of the police. You can find out more on what transpired or led to the shooting on the punch newspaper.