Jobberman Nigeria CEO on job spike amid COVID-19 [Business Africa]

Growth and employment, Nigeria has recorded a sharp increase in the supply of jobs, more than 180 per cent in April 2020, according to the sub-Saharan Africa job placement website, Jobberman.

Up to 183% of new jobs were registered by Jobberman, the largest job placement website in sub-Saharan Africa. Data published by the site reveals that the total number of new opportunities was particularly high in sectors such as technology, banking, finance, insurance, education and training.

We talk about this with Hilda Kragha, CEO of Jobberman Nigeria. She explains where these record employment growth figures in Nigeria come from at a time when the world is still facing the coronavirus pandemic.

She also addresses the issue of helping those sectors of the Nigerian economy that will need the most financial support to stay afloat after the pandemic.