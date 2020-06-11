Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business Africa

business-africa

Jobberman Nigeria CEO on job spike amid COVID-19 [Business Africa]

Jobberman Nigeria CEO on job spike amid COVID-19 [Business Africa]
By Africanews

Business Africa

Growth and employment, Nigeria has recorded a sharp increase in the supply of jobs, more than 180 per cent in April 2020, according to the sub-Saharan Africa job placement website, Jobberman.

Up to 183% of new jobs were registered by Jobberman, the largest job placement website in sub-Saharan Africa. Data published by the site reveals that the total number of new opportunities was particularly high in sectors such as technology, banking, finance, insurance, education and training.

We talk about this with Hilda Kragha, CEO of Jobberman Nigeria. She explains where these record employment growth figures in Nigeria come from at a time when the world is still facing the coronavirus pandemic.

She also addresses the issue of helping those sectors of the Nigerian economy that will need the most financial support to stay afloat after the pandemic.

up next

From the same country

View more

up next

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..